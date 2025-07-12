Weekly Review Of Azerbaijani Oil Prices

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field went up by $1.84 (2.51 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $75.24 per barrel.

The peak valuation within the specified timeframe reached $76.02 per barrel, whereas the trough valuation was recorded at $74.04 per barrel.

This week's average price for Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan amounted to $74.03 per barrel, which is $1.91 (2.65 percent) more than last week. The highest price totaled $74.83 per barrel, and the lowest was $73.18 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude oil decreased to an average of $59.14 per barrel, moving upwards by $1.94 (3.4 percent) compared to last week. The highest price for URALS hit $59.87 per barrel, while the lowest came in at $58.04 per barrel.

The Dated Brent benchmark oil price increased by $2.1 (3.01 percent) to $71.82 per barrel. The peak price for Dated Brent reached $72.63 per barrel, and the lowest settled at $70.59 per barrel.