Project To Export Azerbaijani Gas To Syria Via Türkiye Will Soon Be Implemented - President Ilham Aliyev

Project To Export Azerbaijani Gas To Syria Via Türkiye Will Soon Be Implemented - President Ilham Aliyev
The meeting emphasized the importance of cooperation in the energy sector, particularly noting Syria's current severe energy challenges. They highlighted that a project to export Azerbaijani gas to Syria via Türkiye would soon be implemented, contributing to Syria's energy security. Azerbaijan's capability to support the restoration of Syria's energy sector was also underscored.
Ahmad Al-Sharaa emphasized the significance of Azerbaijan's contribution to addressing Syria's energy issues, noting its importance for the country's development.
