UNRWA Wars Of Health Hazards In Gaza Due To Heat, Water Shortage

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 12 (Petra) - The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) on Saturday warned that a lack of clean water, overcrowded shelters and soaring temperatures in the Gaza Strip could lead to dire health consequences."The Israeli blockade must be lifted, and we must be allowed to resume the delivery of humanitarian aid, including hygiene appliances, to Gaza," the refugee agency said in a brief statement on X.It said 800 starving people have been shot and killed as they tried to get little food, adding that an effective distribution system has been replaced by a deadly scam to force people to flee and deepen a policy of collective punishment against Palestinians in Gaza.