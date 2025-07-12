403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UNRWA Wars Of Health Hazards In Gaza Due To Heat, Water Shortage
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 12 (Petra) - The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) on Saturday warned that a lack of clean water, overcrowded shelters and soaring temperatures in the Gaza Strip could lead to dire health consequences.
"The Israeli blockade must be lifted, and we must be allowed to resume the delivery of humanitarian aid, including hygiene appliances, to Gaza," the refugee agency said in a brief statement on X.
It said 800 starving people have been shot and killed as they tried to get little food, adding that an effective distribution system has been replaced by a deadly scam to force people to flee and deepen a policy of collective punishment against Palestinians in Gaza.
Amman, July 12 (Petra) - The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) on Saturday warned that a lack of clean water, overcrowded shelters and soaring temperatures in the Gaza Strip could lead to dire health consequences.
"The Israeli blockade must be lifted, and we must be allowed to resume the delivery of humanitarian aid, including hygiene appliances, to Gaza," the refugee agency said in a brief statement on X.
It said 800 starving people have been shot and killed as they tried to get little food, adding that an effective distribution system has been replaced by a deadly scam to force people to flee and deepen a policy of collective punishment against Palestinians in Gaza.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment