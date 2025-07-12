Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Occupation Forces Massacre 59 Palestinians In Gaza


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, July 12 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation forces launched more airstrikes and artillery attacks on Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, killing at least 50 Palestinian people, including women and children, and wounding 208 others.
Nine more bodies of persons who were killed in previous attacks were recovered from under rubble, local health authorities said in a press release on Saturday.
The latest casualties took the death toll since the start of the Israeli occupation onslaught on Gaza on October 7, 2023, to 57,882 and the injuries to 138,095.
In addition, 17 people were killed while waiting for aid and 53 others injured, taking the overall number of victims at aid distribution centers to 805 martyrs and 5,252 injuries. (end)
