Delhi BJP Hails Govt's Action For Ridding Minto Bridge Of Waterlogging

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday complemented the Delhi government for bringing about a positive change in the city's drainage system and ridding city hotspots like Minto Bridge of waterlogging.

Addressing media persons, he stated that there has been no waterlogging under the Minto and ITO Bridges in central Delhi, a testament to the drain de-silting efforts of the Rekha Gupta government ahead of monsoon.

Sachdeva said that due to the Gupta government's focus on drainage and sewer-cleaning, rainwater is draining away much faster at most places this year.

“Areas like Minto Bridge and ITO are in a much better condition this year as compared to last year,” he said.

The BJP president said that between 2008 and 2024, no real attention was paid to the cleaning of major drains, sewer lines, and internal drainage systems of colonies in Delhi.

From 2008 to 2010, during the Commonwealth Games period, the functioning of the Delhi Jal Board started to collapse under the Congress government, he said.

Between 2013 and 2024, under Arvind Kejriwal's rule, both the DJB and the Public Works Department (PWD) became notorious for negligence and corruption.“As a result, from 2010 to 2024, even light rain during the monsoon caused massive waterlogging across Delhi,” he said.

In 2024, specifically, due to the Kejriwal government's corruption, there was no cleaning of drains or sewers, and water remained stagnant on many roads and colonies for two to three days throughout the monsoon, he said.

He said that because of the corruption under the Kejriwal government, not only unauthorised colonies but even well-planned areas of Delhi experienced severe waterlogging.

In 2024 alone, over 50 serious and fatal accidents occurred due to waterlogging, he said.

Sachdeva emphasised that, in sharp contrast, this year, under the Rekha Gupta government, drain and sewer cleaning has been undertaken seriously, which is why rainwater is clearing much faster from roads and streets.

The Delhi BJP President said that Rekha Gupta's administration has a comprehensive plan in place to tackle waterlogging.

“While this year we are still facing some consequences of the 15-year-long loot by the Delhi Jal Board, the situation will improve significantly by next year's monsoon,” he said.