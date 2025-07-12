Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Gives Final Touches To Fund Disbursal To 374 Kanwar Committee

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday discussed the modalities for releasing funds to 374 Kanwar committees, which have been granted permission to set up camps for serving Shiva devotees undertaking the pilgrimage on foot during the holy Shravan month.

She also held a meeting with the organising committees of Ramleelas and offered help for the smooth conduct of events.

Later, CM Gupta told mediapersons, "Today, we had a meeting with all officials regarding the Kanwar Yatra preparations, as well as discussions about the upcoming Ramleelas... This time, the government has carefully planned everything.”

On Kanwar committees, she said,“I am happy to report that 374 organisations participated, all of which were confirmed to be registered. We even helped some register within a day and complete all formalities. A single-window system was provided. Not a single permission was delayed - organisations received approvals within 48 to 60 hours..."

CM Gupta chaired the high-level review meeting regarding the Kanwar Yatra at the Delhi Secretariat. Cabinet Ministers Ashish Sood and Kapil Mishra were present at the meeting.

In a post on X, CM Gupta said,“Clear instructions have been given to officials to ensure no shortcomings in serving the devotees of Lord Shiva. This year, 374 registered Kanwar committees have been granted permission within 48 hours through a single-window system. Each camp has been provided with 1,200 units of free electricity, simplified meter connections, and a 75 per cent relief in security deposits.”

She said,“Arrangements for traffic, police, health, and cleanliness have been thoroughly strengthened at every level. Fifty per cent of the total amount will be provided to the committees before the event, with the remaining transferred directly to their accounts via DBT.”

The CM said,“For us, the Kanwar Yatra is an opportunity for public service. We endeavour to ensure that this yatra is conducted with devotion, safety, and good governance, in full dignity.”

Earlier, CM Gupta announced that 20 Kanwar camps will be set up exclusively for women devotees travelling on foot.

Last year, 170 Kanwar organising committees were funded by the Delhi government.

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra, who is leading the preparations for the Kanwar festival, said that the Delhi government is committed to making this year's Kanwar Yatra grand and well-organised.

Kanwar Yatra is one of North India's most significant religious traditions, where millions of devotees collect holy Ganga water from Haridwar, Gangotri, and other sacred places to offer at Shiva temples in their native places.

Every year, thousands of Kanwar devotees pass through Delhi en route to other states.

To welcome and accommodate them, Kanwar camps are set up across various parts of the city.

They are offered resting areas, food and medical facilities at these camps set up along key roads used by the devotees to travel on foot.