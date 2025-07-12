K'taka Tigers Death Case: Use Of Odourless Pesticide Carbofuran Confirmed, Says CCF

MENAFN - IANS) Chamarajanagar, July 12 (IANS) Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) T. Hiralal has stated that laboratory reports have confirmed the use of the pesticide Carbofuran in the killing of five tigers in the Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary in Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Hiralal. M, who is also a member of the high-level investigation committee, said that the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals (IAH\&VB) have confirmed the use of Carbofuran in the tiger death case.

He stated that Carbofuran was sprayed on the carcass of a cow that had been preyed upon by a tigress and her four cubs. The motive behind the killing was revenge for the cow's death. The tigers died after consuming the poisoned meat of the cow, he stated.

Carbofuran, an odourless pesticide, was specifically applied to the fat-rich hind portion of the cow, he added.

Sources said that forest authorities had sent samples from the carcasses of the deceased tigers and the cow to confirm the use of poison.

Carbofuran is a systemic insecticide, acaricide, and nematicide. It is a carbamate pesticide that inhibits the enzyme acetylcholinesterase, leading to disruption of the nervous system in target pests. Although once widely used, Carbofuran is now banned in several countries due to its high toxicity to humans, animals, and the environment.

This pesticide is prohibited in the United States and Europe. Unlike most pesticides, Carbofuran does not have a strong odour, making it difficult for wild animals - despite their strong sense of smell - to detect it, sources stated.

A high-level committee was formed to probe the deaths of the tigress and her four cubs due to suspected poisoning. Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre had ordered the inquiry, and the committee is likely to submit its report to the government within two days, according to sources.

The committee was expected to submit its final report by July 10. More details are likely to emerge after the report is submitted.

The carcasses of the tigress and her four cubs were discovered in the Meenyam forest area, within the Hoogyam range of the sanctuary, on June 26.

According to sources, the tigress had killed a cow and dragged it into the forest. She and her cubs partially consumed the meat. When they returned to the carcass later, they reportedly died after consuming the poisoned meat.

Authorities have cracked the case and arrested three individuals in connection with the incident.

Sources said the arrested individuals confessed to poisoning the meat to kill the tigers, claiming it was an act of revenge for the death of their cow.

According to the accused, the tigress had killed a cow named 'Kenchi'. The cow's owner, Maduraju, enraged over the loss, discussed the matter with another accused, Nagaraju. The duo then decided to take revenge by killing the tigress and her cubs.

They procured the pesticide, entered the forest, found the cow's carcass, and laced it with poison.

The next day, the tigress and her cubs consumed the poisoned meat and died. Maduraju is said to have expressed joy over the deaths and even celebrated.

In response to the shocking deaths, the Karnataka government suspended the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) and two other officers.