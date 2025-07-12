Shakhboot Bin Nahyan Receives Foreign Minister Of Burkina Faso
His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, received His Excellency Karamoko Jean-Marie Traoré, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Cooperation and Burkinabè Abroad of the Republic of Burkina Faso, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Burkina Faso and explored ways to enhance cooperation across various sectors, particularly in the areas of economic partnerships, investment opportunities, and sustainable development.
Furthermore, the two sides exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest, emphasizing the importance of strengthening diplomatic cooperation to support peace, security, and stability in Africa and the wider region.
Both sides commended the strong ties between the UAE and Burkina Faso, and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral relations for the benefit of both countries and their peoples.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
