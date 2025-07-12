403
Middle East Council Of Churches Urges Gaza Ceasefire
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 12 (Petra) - The Executive Committee of the Middle East Council of Churches concluded a regular meeting in Beirut on Thursday with a call for ending the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and condemnation of attacks on Palestinians by Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank.
The meeting brought together heads of the Council's Catholic, Orthodox, Oriental Orthodox, and Evangelical denominations, members of the committee from Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Egypt, Jordan, Cyprus, and Palestine, Secretary General Professor Michel Abs, and the General Secretariat's working team.
In their closing statement, participants called on political leaders of the world to work toward a ceasefire and the delivery of aid in Gaza, and support every effort to find a just solution to the Palestinian issue. They stressed the importance of the Hashemite Custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.
The meeting commended efforts by Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq to promote regional stability and the values of freedom, justice, and human rights. It called for peace, security and safety throughout the region, and an end to the war in Sudan.
