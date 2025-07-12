Message From The Chairperson Of The African Union Commission On Independence Day Of The Democratic Republic Of São Tomé And Príncipe

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, July 12, 2025/APO Group/ --

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, warmly congratulates the Government and people of Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe as they celebrate another year of independence.

Today, we celebrate not only the anniversary of independence but also the nation's remarkable journey of political resilience and its unwavering commitment to peace and development. The African Union reaffirms its strong partnership with São Tomé and Príncipe and its dedication to advancing regional integration, sustainable development, and lasting peace across the continent.

As we mark this significant milestone, we join the people of São Tomé and Príncipe in celebrating their achievements and extend our best wishes for continued prosperity and success in the years ahead.

Happy Independence Day!

