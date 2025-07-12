Dr. Rania Al-Mashat Discusses Strengthening Health Policies In The Medium-Term Development Plan With World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director For Eastern Mediterranean

H.E. Dr. Rania A. Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, received Dr. Hanan Balkhy, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, during her visit to Egypt. The meeting was attended by Dr. Nima Saeed, WHO Representative to Egypt, and focused on ways to strengthen joint cooperation.

At the beginning of the meeting, H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat welcomed Dr. Hanan Balkhy, and lauded the constructive collaboration between the Egyptian government and WHO through national plans and presidential initiatives.

The Minister expressed aspiration for further cooperation in light of the state's prioritization of developing healthcare services and implementing the Universal Health Insurance System.

During the meeting, H.E. Dr. Al-Mashat reviewed the mandate and work files of the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, and its role in preparing the economic and social development plan and managing public investments for various sectors.

She highlighted the coordination with international development partners to enhance the role of UN organizations in Egypt, especially given the Ministry's role as the national coordinator and rapporteur for the 2030 Agenda.

H.E. Dr. Al-Mashat pointed to the ongoing efforts to strengthen multilateral and bilateral development partnerships, including the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework“UNSDCF” (2023–2027), and bilateral relations with development partners.

H.E. Minister Al-Mashat referred to the new Planning Law in Egypt and its integration with the unified Public Finance Law. She noted that the Ministry is also working on developing the annual economic and social development plan, and starting from the next fiscal year 2026/2027, a medium-term plan for three years with clear targets will be developed, which will promote evidence- and data-based development policies.

H.E. Dr. Al-Mashat affirmed that ongoing cooperation with WHO is central to Egypt's comprehensive national vision and reflects the state's commitment to achieving the primary goal of Egypt Vision 2030: "Improving the quality of life for all Egyptians and raising their living standards."

H.E. Minister Al-Mashat also indicated that providing equitable and high-quality healthcare is a fundamental human right and a key tool for achieving social justice and national development.

H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat reviewed the progress in Egypt's GDP for the third quarter of the last fiscal year, which recorded 4.7%, exceeding expectations despite regional challenges and global tensions.

She also noted the targets of the economic and social development plan for the current fiscal year, which allocates approximately 45% of government investments to various human development sectors.

For her part, Dr. Hanan Balkhy expressed gratitude to the Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation for the continuous coordination and ongoing cooperation to support UN organizations through international partnerships.

She affirmed WHO's appreciation for its partnership with the Egyptian government and praised Egypt's advancements in combating diseases and enhancing healthcare services, as well as strengthening pharmaceutical security through the expansion of medicine and vaccine manufacturing.

The two sides also discussed cooperation within the framework of WHO's "Health in All Policies" approach, which aims to integrate health considerations into policymaking across all government sectors.

In this regard, H.E. Dr. Al-Mashat welcomed the initiative, emphasizing that this approach aligns with the state's endeavors to foster evidence-based policymaking and develop Egypt's planning system by starting the preparation of a medium-term plan from the next fiscal year. She also underscored Egypt's Integrated National Financing Strategy (E-INFS) for Sustainability and Development, which represents a roadmap for financing development across various sectors, including health and human development sectors.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation - Egypt.