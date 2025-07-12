Buying Life Insurance? Don't Miss THESE 7 Essential Tips

Before choosing a life insurance policy, it's crucial to understand your needs, financial capabilities, and long-term goals.

Choose a policy based on income, age, health, and coverage duration. Ensure the premium fits your budget for stress-free continuation.

Define your goal before buying life insurance. For family protection, term insurance with high coverage and low premiums is ideal. Aim for 10x your annual income.

Align policy duration with retirement age. If you're 30 and plan to retire at 60, the policy term should be 30 years.

Life insurers offer riders like critical illness cover, accidental death benefit, or permanent disability benefit. These add-ons provide extra financial support.

These add-ons are affordable and can make a significant difference during unfortunate events by providing additional financial support.

Honesty is crucial when applying for life insurance. Disclose health, lifestyle, and occupation details. Non-disclosure can lead to claim rejection.

Disclose any pre-existing conditions. Failure to do so may lead to claim rejection, defeating the purpose of having life insurance.

Carefully review policy terms, including inclusions, exclusions, claims process, and premium payment options. Buy a policy early for lower premiums.

Starting early provides peace of mind and long-term financial discipline.