Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bengaluru: Bannerghatta Biological Park To Hike Ticket Prices By 20% From August 1

2025-07-12 08:08:47
Bengaluru: Visitors to the Bannerghatta Biological Park will face increased ticket prices starting August 1, as the government has approved a 20% hike after five years of unchanged rates.

Revised ticket prices 

According to Bannerghatta Biological Park Executive Director Surya Sen, the revised ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult tickets increase from ₹100 to ₹120
  • Child tickets increase from ₹50 to ₹60 
  • Senior citizen tickets increase from ₹60 to ₹70

Safari combo pack rates revised 

Safari combo pack prices have also been revised:

  • Weekday rates: ₹350 → ₹370
  • Weekend rates: ₹400 → ₹420

Reason for the price hike 

The park administration cited rising costs of animal feed, maintenance, and staff salaries as the main reasons for the increase. Bannerghatta Biological Park operates as an autonomous institution and is primarily funded through visitor ticket sales.

While the Zoo Authority of Karnataka had proposed a 50% hike, the government approved only a 20% increase. The new rates will come into effect on August 1.

