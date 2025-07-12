Azerbaijan And Bosnia United By History, Bound By Justice

In July 1995, the genocide that took place in the city of Srebrenica resulted in the massacre of more than 8,000 innocent Bosnian Muslims. During the perpetrated atrocity, innocent civilians-especially women and children-were killed, and the victims of this tragedy were buried in mass graves.

Starting from July 11, several days are marked in the history of Bosnia and Herzegovina in blood. During those days, particularly in Srebrenica and more broadly across Bosnia and Herzegovina, Azerbaijan, and other countries, the victims of the Srebrenica massacre are commemorated with deep respect.

There are many historical similarities between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina, the most significant of which is that both nations suffered ruthless aggression and experienced tragedies against humanity-namely the Khojaly and Srebrenica genocides. In this regard, the resolution adopted on February 26, 2013, by the Parliamentary Assembly of Bosnia and Herzegovina recognizing and respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan was a manifestation of the deep respect of the Bosnian people toward the Azerbaijani nation and state, and a contribution to international justice, peace, and security.

Today, a foreign policy priority for Azerbaijan is to ensure that the Victory and full restoration of our sovereignty achieved in the Second Garabagh– Patriotic War under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Great Leader Ilham Aliyev, and based on the four well-known resolutions of the UN Security Council, is correctly understood by the international community and to demonstrate a model for the fair resolution of the issue in international organizations.

Azerbaijan is already deepening its political reforms within the framework of a new multi-vector foreign policy. A review of the successful foreign policy carried out under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev shows that Azerbaijan is intensifying cooperation with all countries, especially with those who supported our just cause during the Second Garabagh War and hold significant strategic importance.

Our country also places great importance on cooperation with Balkan states, especially Bosnia and Herzegovina, which has elevated our multilateral relations to the level of strategic partnership.

It is no coincidence that, during this period, Azerbaijan has implemented major infrastructure projects in several Bosnian cities. As a symbol of bilateral friendship and brotherhood, in 2011, under the initiative and instruction of the President of Azerbaijan and with state support, reconstruction and restoration works were carried out on Baku Street in Sarajevo. Continuing this, in February 2012, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation established a new “Friendship Park”, within which a memorial complex of serious historical, political, and moral significance commemorating the Khojaly and Srebrenica genocides was created. Additionally, a medical center was established in Banja Luka, and a medical institution was founded in Sarajevo. Even during the difficult pandemic period, Azerbaijan provided both medical and humanitarian aid to Bosnia and Herzegovina, a friendly and partner country.

On March 3, 2023, the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina paid an official visit to Azerbaijan, followed by President Ilham Aliyev's official visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina on April 13, 2023. These visits were the logical continuation and clear expression of the cooperation established between the two countries to date, and were also among the important steps aimed at strengthening relations with European nations, societal integration, and intercultural dialogue.

The signing of the“Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina” laid a new foundation for deepening cooperation, implementing large-scale and effective projects, and developing a robust dialogue between our peoples.

In these processes, the Parliament, one of the main branches of government, plays a significant role. Through parliamentary diplomacy, Azerbaijan actively participates in international integration, protection of national interests, and delivering the truth about Azerbaijan to the global community.

The friendship groups established under the Milli Majlis (Parliament) also have a unique role. One such active group-the Working Group for the Azerbaijan-Bosnia and Herzegovina Interparliamentary Relations-is striving to further deepen mutual cooperation with the Parliament of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

It's worth noting that after the liberation of our territories from occupation, one of the first high-level parliamentary officials to visit these areas was Bakir Izetbegović, Chairman of the House of Peoples of the Parliamentary Assembly of Bosnia and Herzegovina. During the official visit of the Bosnian delegation to Azerbaijan from June 8–10, 2021, they visited the city of Aghdam.

Most recently, during the working visit of Speaker of the Milli Majlis to Bosnia and Herzegovina, participation in the commemoration ceremony at the Srebrenica Memorial Center can be considered another significant contribution of the Azerbaijani Parliament to the development of friendly relations between our two nations and peoples.

Projects aimed at informing the Bosnian public and the international community about the realities of Azerbaijan are extremely important. I believe that expanding awareness of the Srebrenica genocide among the Azerbaijani public and organizing diverse future initiatives will play a major role in strengthening public and cultural ties between our peoples.

Today, Azerbaijan, a full-fledged member of the UN family, is the only country in the region to have exercised its right to self-defense as enshrined in the UN Charter and to have implemented the UN Security Council resolutions regarding peace and security in the region.

The fact that our national flag now flies in Shusha, and that our sovereignty has been fully restored, means that the sacrifices of our fallen heroes were not in vain-justice and truth have prevailed.

About author: Mazahir Afandiyev Member of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the Working Group for the Interparliamentary Relations between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina

