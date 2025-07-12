First Summit Of Union Of Turkic-Speaking States' Ski Resorts Kicks Off In Shahdag
The summit is organized by the Union of Ski Resorts of Turkic-Speaking States with the support of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS). The event is attended by officials from the OTS and the State Tourism Agency, as well as heads and representatives of mountain resorts from Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Türkiye, and Kyrgyzstan.
Panel discussions and presentations focusing on the development of mountain and winter tourism in the member countries of the Union will be held as part of the summit program.
On the second day of the event, a Running Festival will take place, featuring nearly 600 amateur athletes from Turkic-speaking countries and several European nations, competing over various distances.
