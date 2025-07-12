Car Warranties For Used Cars Gain Importance As Affordable Vehicle Market Expands, Says Premier Auto Protect

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Premier Auto Protect notes rising demand for affordable used cars in 2025, offering car warranties for used cars to protect drivers from costly repairs.

- OwnerNY, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As new car prices soar and economic uncertainty persists, the demand for affordable used cars is surging, making car warranties for used cars more critical than ever. Premier Auto Protect , a leading direct provider of vehicle service contracts, is meeting this need with comprehensive warranty plans that offer peace of mind and financial protection. With repair costs averaging $1,200 per incident, according to a 2024 AAA study, Premier Auto Protect's flexible coverage options are helping drivers nationwide navigate the challenges of owning a used vehicle.Don't let unexpected repair costs derail your budget. Visit to request a free quote and explore how Premier Auto Protect's car warranties for used cars can safeguard your vehicle. Call 1-888-501-0094 for personalized assistance in selecting the perfect plan.The Rising Demand for Affordable Used CarsThe used car market in 2025 is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by new car prices that remain over $10,000 higher than five years ago, as reported by Kelley Blue Book. Economic factors, including tariffs and inventory shortages, are prompting consumers to opt for used vehicles, with retail used car prices averaging $25,547 in July 2025, according to CarEdge. However, the complexity of modern cars-featuring advanced electronics, sensors, and hybrid systems-means repair costs can quickly derail budgets. A 2024 Consumer Reports survey found that 55% of car owners are concerned about post-warranty repair costs, and one in three is considering third-party warranties, such as those offered by Premier Auto Protect.Premier Auto Protect's vehicle service contracts address these concerns with six tiers of coverage: Basic, Value, Complete, Exclusionary, Superior, and Ultimate. These plans cater to a wide range of vehicles, from high-mileage cars to electric models, covering critical components such as engines, transmissions, electrical systems, and air conditioning. Additional benefits include:- 24/7 Roadside Assistance: Reimbursement for towing, flat tire service, and more, up to policy limits.- Rental Car Reimbursement: Support for drivers when their vehicle is in the shop for repairs.- Trip Interruption Coverage: Assistance for lodging and meals during breakdowns far from home.- 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee: A risk-free trial period for new customers.Why Warranties Matter in 2025The used car market's volatility underscores the value of car warranties for used cars. Edmunds reports a“used car squeeze” in 2025, with fewer lease returns and higher trade-in ages leading to tighter inventory and potentially higher prices. This environment makes warranties a financial safety net, protecting buyers from repair costs that can exceed $1,800 for a fuel system or $700 for a connectivity suite, according to industry estimates. Premier Auto Protect's direct-to-consumer model eliminates middlemen, offering competitive pricing and a streamlined claims process. Drivers can take their vehicles to any ASE-certified repair facility, ensuring flexibility and convenience.“Car warranties for used cars are no longer optional-they're a necessity in today's market,” said the COO of Premier Auto Protect.“With our comprehensive plans and customer-centric approach, we're empowering drivers to enjoy their vehicles without the fear of unexpected repair bills.”Adapting to Modern Vehicle NeedsThe rise in electric vehicle adoption-12% of 2024 new car sales, according to industry data-has increased demand for warranties covering high-cost components, such as batteries and sensors. Premier Auto Protect's higher-tier plans, such as Complete and Exclusionary, are tailored for these advanced systems, ensuring coverage for 2025's tech-heavy vehicles. The company's referral program, offering 10% premium discounts per referral and transferable warranties, further enhances value, making it easier for drivers to protect their investments and boost resale potential.About Premier Auto ProtectPremier Auto Protect, established in 2016 and headquartered in New York, is a direct provider of vehicle service contracts, offering comprehensive coverage for drivers nationwide. With six tiers of coverage, a 30-day money-back guarantee, 24/7 roadside assistance, and a network of ASE-certified repair facilities, the company is dedicated to delivering exceptional service and value. Accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A rating, Premier Auto Protect is a trusted leader in the extended warranty industry.

