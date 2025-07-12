Best Paratha In Delhi: BJP Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa's Answer May Surprise You
“You'll probably laugh if I tell you-morning, afternoon, and night, I only eat parathas. I don't feel like eating anything else. I truly believe God made only two perfect things-parathas and curd," the BJP minister said.
When it comes to flavour, nothing beats the parathas made at his own home, he added.WATCH VIDEO
Paratha, part of every north Indian's kitchen food, is considered the best food of comfort. It has no competition in many Indian homes due to its taste, easy to cook and variety.
The beloved flatbread, whether plain or stuffed with vegetables, cheese, cereals, or egg, can be eaten anytime and at the same time it can be healthy diet too.
To a question where to get the best parathe in Delhi, the minister said:“Ab paratha toh sabke alag-alag hote hain... mere ko toh yahi pata hai ki mere ghar se acche parathe koi aur nahi bana sakta. Mere yahan gobhi, aloo, dal ke – jo raat ki dal hoti hai usko aate mein gundte hain aur uske andar alag-alag cheezein fill karke aise paratha banta hai. Mere sab colleagues bada pasand karte hain (Everyone makes parathas differently... but I know that no one makes better parathas than the ones at my home. At my place, we make gobhi, aloo, and dal parathas – the leftover dal from dinner is kneaded into the flour and different fillings are added to make them. All my colleagues love them)."
Sirsa's love for parathas or paronthas (as called in Punjabi) has sparked a wave of amusement and relatability on social media.
Here are some comments posted on Sirsa's podcast –
–“That's so true, even I love parathas”
–“Agreed sir ji”
–“Bilkul sahi. All times can have Parathas!”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment