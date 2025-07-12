Pannun Issues Threat To Kapil Sharma After Attack On Cafe: 'Canada Not Your Playground'

“Canada is not your playground. Take your blood money back to Hindustan. Canada will not allow violent Hindutva ideology to take root on Canadian soil under the guise of business,” a report by NDTV quoted Pannun.

