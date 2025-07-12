Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pannun Issues Threat To Kapil Sharma After Attack On Cafe: 'Canada Not Your Playground'

2025-07-12 07:01:54
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, founder of Sikhs for Justice, a pro-Khalistan separatist group, has threatened comedian Kapil Sharma, asking him to return his blood money to Hindustan after the attack on his newly opened cafe in Canada.

“Canada is not your playground. Take your blood money back to Hindustan. Canada will not allow violent Hindutva ideology to take root on Canadian soil under the guise of business,” a report by NDTV quoted Pannun.

