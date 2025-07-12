Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Karnataka: Mandya Man Sentenced To Life For Raping 3-Year-Old Girl

2025-07-12 07:01:35
Mandya: The 2nd District and Sessions Court has sentenced a 50-year-old man to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The convict, Shivanna (50), son of the late Chikkanna, is a resident of Belagola village in Srirangapatna taluk, Karnataka.

On December 11, 2023, the accused lured a 3.5-year-old girl playing near her house in the same village to his house and sexually assaulted her.

Court convicts man under POCSO Act after detailed investigation 

Based on a complaint filed by the child's mother, then-PSI Basavaraju of the KR Sagar Police Station registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused. Circle Inspector TM Puneeth led the investigation and filed the charge sheet in court.

After hearing the case, Judge Dilip Kumar of the 2nd District and Sessions Court sentenced Shivanna to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh. Special Public Prosecutor Hebbakavadi Nagaraju represented the prosecution.

