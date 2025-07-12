African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Urges Focus On Human Dignity In Anti-Corruption Fight On Africa Anti-Corruption Day 2025

On the occasion of the 2025 African Anti-Corruption Day, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, urges all African Union Member States to underscore human dignity in their anti-corruption strategies.

The 2025 African Anti-Corruption Day is commemorated under the theme, Promoting Human Dignity in the Fight Against Corruption. The commemoration held annually on 11 July, aligns this year with the overarching AU theme for 2025: "Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations."

The Chairperson emphasizes that corruption is not merely an economic crime but a direct assault on human dignity and security as it robs countries of their potential and individuals of their dignity. Corruption undermines trust in our institutions, diverts resources meant for development, and perpetuates inequality and poverty.

The Chairperson highlights that corruption strips citizens, particularly women, youth , children and the most vulnerable, of their fundamental rights, freedoms, and opportunities to thrive, leading to tragic consequences like increased maternal mortality due to diverted health funds or lack of basic education for children.

The Chairperson highlights the intrinsic link between the fight against corruption and the broader pursuit of justice and reparations. He notes that just as the continent seeks to address historical injustices through reparations, it must equally dismantle contemporary corrupt systems that perpetuate indignity and injustice.

The 2025 African Anti-Corruption Day theme seeks to sensitize Africans of the importance to examine our history, and to shape our shared future, based on the dignity of people.

The Chairperson reiterates that the African Union has prioritized the fight against corruption as a cornerstone of its Agenda 2063, envisioning an Africa where integrity, accountability, and transparency prevail. He stresses that the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption (AUCPCC), adopted 22 years ago, remains the guiding framework. He urges Member States to continue aligning national legislation and strategies with its principles, particularly Article 2(4), which enjoins State Parties to promote socio-economic development by removing obstacles to the enjoyment of economic, social, and cultural rights, as well as civil and political rights.

The AU Chairperson calls for immediate action by Member States to fulfil their commitment to effectively tackle corruption and implement measures that apply a human rights lens in prevention and enforcement. He also calls for unity to dismantle corruption's structures and build a continent where human dignity is protected and celebrated.

