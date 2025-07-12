Anand Lalaji Urges Action On Mental Health And Youth Sports Leadership

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Anand Lalaji, CEO and cofounder of The Radiology Group, is using his latest feature interview,“Anand Lalaji on Success, Sports, and Leadership Lessons,” to advocate for greater focus on mental health and leadership opportunities in youth sports-two causes that shaped his personal and professional life.







In the in-depth Q&A, Lalaji reflects on his journey from Hell's Kitchen to becoming a healthcare leader. But beyond his career, his focus is clear: encouraging others to take action in their own communities.

Making Mental Health a Priority for Everyone

“Mental health isn't just a healthcare issue,” Lalaji says in the interview.“It affects everyone-students, athletes, professionals, parents. And most people are struggling quietly.”

According to the CDC, nearly 1 in 5 adults in the U.S. lives with a mental illness, and among youth ages 12-17, 42% report feeling persistently sad or hopeless.

Lalaji's foundation supports mental health programs at Wake Forest University and other organizations. He urges people to get involved, no matter their background.

“You don't have to be in medicine to care,” Lalaji says.“You can check in on a friend, donate to mental health groups, or just start talking about it openly.”

Building Leaders Through Youth Sports

As a former volleyball player and setter, Lalaji also emphasizes the power of youth sports to build confidence and leadership.

“In volleyball, my job wasn't to score. It was to set others up to succeed,” he shares in the interview.“That lesson shaped how I lead today.”

His foundation sponsors programs for women's volleyball and leadership in elite sports. He points to studies showing that girls who play sports are more likely to excel in leadership roles later in life. Yet, fewer than 25% of coaching and athletic leadership positions in women's sports are held by women.

“We need to create more opportunities for girls to lead in sports,” Lalaji says.“It's not just about winning games-it's about life skills.”

Small Steps, Big Impact

Lalaji's message throughout the interview is simple: success is about consistent, small actions that help others.

He encourages readers to:



Volunteer for local sports programs or youth mentorship groups

Support mental health initiatives in their schools or workplaces

Donate to causes like pediatric cancer, ALS, or mental health research Start conversations about these issues with friends and family

“Success isn't only about what you achieve,” Lalaji says.“It's about what you do to help others succeed too.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here .

About Anand Lalaji

Anand Lalaji is the CEO and cofounder of The Radiology Group. He is a dedicated advocate for mental health awareness, women's leadership in sports, and community-focused philanthropy.