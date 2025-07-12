Wales Beat Japan 31-22 To End Record 18-Game Losing Run

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Kobe: Wales edged Japan 31-22 in Kobe on Saturday to end their record 18-game losing streak and pick up their first win since the 2023 World Cup.

A Josh Adams try and a Kieran Hardy double gave the Welsh a half-time lead and Dan Edwards scored another late in the game to kill off Japan's comeback in 32 Celsius conditions under a closed roof.

It was Wales's first win since they beat Georgia in October 2023, and their losing streak had been a record for a Tier One country in the professional era.

They lost 24-19 to Japan in last week's first Test after squandering a half-time lead and there was almost a repeat performance.

Japan scored on the stroke of half-time and added two more tries after the break but Edwards, making his first Wales start, scored in the 75th minute to secure the long-awaited win.

Wales started strongly and scored their first try in the ninth minute when Blair Murray broke forward and fed Adams to canter over the line.

Adams came close to adding another midway through the first half when the ball bounced up nicely for him as he chased it towards the try-line, but it slipped from the winger's grasp and the chance was lost.

Seungsin Lee slotted a penalty to get some points on the board for Japan, before Hardy slithered over the line for Wales's second try.

Japan's Faulua Makisi was sent to the sin-bin for an offence in the build-up to the score.

Wales took advantage to score their third try, Adams slicing through the Japan defence before Hardy applied the finishing touch.

Japan hit back at just the right time, substitute Shuhei Takeuchi rumbling over for a try on the half-time hooter to give the hosts hope for the second half.

Edwards kicked a penalty 10 minutes into the second half but Japan hit back again with a try from Warner Dearns.

Japan scored again three minutes later when Dylan Riley picked off a Welsh pass and raced clear to touch down.

That reduced the deficit to two points but Edwards, winning his third cap, pulled Wales clear with five minutes remaining.

The Welsh win denied Eddie Jones's Japan their first back-to-back victories over a Tier One nation.

"It's not the performance we wanted," said centre Riley.

"We showed some good stuff, some bad stuff but ultimately we couldn't finish this week.

"We'll have a bit of a break, reset, come back and back to work," he added.