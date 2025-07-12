16 Palestinians Martyred In Ongoing Israeli Strikes Across Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: Sixteen Palestinians have been martyred since dawn on Saturday in Israeli occupation airstrikes targeting various areas across Gaza Strip.

According to the Palestinian news agency (WAFA), a mother and her three children were martyred in a strike on a street in Gaza City, in the northern part of the enclave.

The agency also reported that four women were martyred and ten others injured in a strike that hit a home in Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

At the same time, two Palestinians were martyred in a strike on an apartment in Al-Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, also in eastern Gaza City.

A child was also martyred and others injured when Israeli occupation warplanes targeted a home west of Al-Nuseirat, in the central Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, local sources reported that an Israeli occupation drone targeted a tent sheltering displaced families in Al-Mansura camp in the city of Deir al-Balah, killing a man, his wife, and their children.

In the south of the Strip, civil defense and ambulance crews recovered the bodies of two more victims from Sheikh Nasser area in Khan Younis.

Israel's ongoing, full-scale assault on Gaza has so far resulted in at least 57,823 deaths and 137,887 injuries, in a still-rising toll. The devastation across the Strip has rendered life nearly impossible.