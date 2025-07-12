403
EU faces challenges to conceive Ukraine strategy
(MENAFN) The European Union is having difficulty crafting a consistent strategy to support Ukraine due to US President Donald Trump's unpredictable and shifting positions, Politico reported on Wednesday.
According to unnamed officials, European allies were caught off guard when the Pentagon abruptly paused military aid to Ukraine last week, citing concerns about depleting U.S. stockpiles. Trump later reversed course, promising continued support and adopting a tougher tone on Russia. These policy swings have reportedly left NATO’s European members scrambling to adapt to constantly changing signals from Washington.
“The general view in Europe is that the U.S. approach to Ukraine lacks coordination,” one official told Politico, adding that NATO governments have been forced into a reactive stance due to inconsistent messaging from the White House and the Pentagon. A European diplomat echoed this, saying it’s difficult to understand what’s happening within the U.S. administration, given the stark differences between Trump’s rhetoric and the Pentagon’s actions.
Looking ahead, European NATO states are also concerned about an upcoming U.S. global force posture review, which may result in the withdrawal of some American troops from Europe. With no formal consultations held, several major allies feel uncertain and unprepared for possible changes.
Trump has continued to pressure NATO members to assume more responsibility for their own defense and the costs of supporting Ukraine, aligning with his “America First” agenda. In response, European leaders at last month’s Brussels summit committed to boosting defense spending to 5% of GDP—more than double the previous 2% goal.
Despite the uncertainty, EU leaders maintain they will support Ukraine “for as long as it takes.” Recent funding decisions reflect that stance: in June, the EU reallocated roughly €335 billion ($391 billion) in COVID relief funds toward military purposes, and in May introduced a €150 billion ($175 billion) debt and loan initiative to strengthen defense sectors and aid Ukraine.
Russia, meanwhile, has condemned what it calls the EU and NATO’s “extreme militarization,” while expressing cautious approval of U.S. diplomatic overtures. On Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow is still waiting to hear whether Ukraine is prepared to resume direct peace negotiations.
