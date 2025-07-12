403
IAEA chief states Germany could develop nuclear arms
(MENAFN) Germany has the capability to develop nuclear weapons within a few months, should it decide to do so, according to Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). In an interview with Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita published on Wednesday, Grossi said Berlin already possesses the necessary nuclear materials, expertise, and technological infrastructure.
However, he emphasized that this scenario remains purely hypothetical, as Germany and other European nations continue to uphold their obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). Grossi noted that powerful nations are not driven by altruism, and warned that the widespread availability of nuclear weapons would be disastrous for global security.
Grossi's comments come amid heightened tensions following recent U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, allegedly aimed at stopping Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons—claims that both U.S. intelligence and the IAEA have denied. In response to the strikes, Iran halted cooperation with the IAEA and expelled its inspectors, with President Masoud Pezeshkian accusing the agency of biased silence over the attacks.
The IAEA chief’s remarks also arrive at a time when European NATO countries are increasingly focused on military buildup. In Germany, senior politicians like Jens Spahn, leader of the CDU/CSU bloc in the Bundestag, have argued that U.S. nuclear weapons stationed in Germany are no longer a sufficient deterrent against perceived threats from Russia. Spahn has proposed that Germany seek access to the UK or French nuclear arsenals or become part of a larger European nuclear defense strategy. He even floated the idea of an “independent European nuclear umbrella,” suggesting it would only be viable if Germany had a role in managing it.
Russia has repeatedly denied posing any threat to NATO members, accusing Western leaders of using such narratives to justify increased military spending and to distract from domestic economic and social issues.
