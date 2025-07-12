School Smartphone Bans Reflect Growing Concern Over Youth Mental Health And Academic Performance

MENAFN - The Conversation) The number of states banning smartphones in schools is growing.

New York is now the largest state in the U.S. to ban smartphones in public schools . Starting in fall 2025, students will not be allowed to use their phones during the school day, including during lunch, recess or in between classes. This bell-to-bell policy will impact almost 2.5 million students in grades K-12.

By banning smartphones in schools, New York is joining states across the country. The bans are happening in both traditionally liberal and conservative states.

Alabama, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and West Virginia all passed legislation in 2025 that requires schools to have policies that limit access to smartphones . The policies will go into effect in the 2025-2026 school year. This brings the total to 17 states, plus Washington, D.C. , that have phone-free school legislation or executive orders.

I'm a professor who studies communication and culture , and while writing a book about parenting culture , I've noticed the narrative around smartphones and social media shifting over the past decade.

Statewide cellphone policies are gaining momentum, with many states aiming to restrict use of the devices in classrooms. Thomas Barwick/Digital Vision via Getty Images

A turning tide

According to the Pew Research Center, 67% of American adults support banning smartphones during class time , although only 36% support banning them for the entire school day. Notably, a majority of Republican, Democratic and independent voters all support bans during class time.

More broadly, parent-led movements to limit children's use of smartphones, social media and the internet have sprung up around the country. For example, the Phone-Free Schools Movement in Pennsylvania was launched in 2023, and Mothers Against Media Addiction started in New York in March 2024. These organizations, which empower parents to advocate in their local communities, follow in the footsteps of organizations such as Wait Until 8th in Texas and Screen Time Action Network at Fairplay in Massachusetts, which were formed in 2017.

The concerns of these parent-led organizations were reflected in the best-selling book“The Anxious Generation ,” which paints a bleak picture of modern childhood as dominated by depression and anxiety brought on by smartphone addiction.

Phone-free schools are one of the four actions the book's author, Jonathan Haidt , recommended to change course. The other three are no smartphones for children before high school, waiting until 16 for social media access, and allowing more childhood independence in the real world.

Haidt's research team collaborated with The Harris Poll to survey Gen Z. They found that almost half of those age 18-27 wish social media had never been invented, and 21% wish smartphones had never been invented. About 40% of Gen Z respondents supported phone-free schools.

The Pew Research Center found that almost 40% of kids age 8-12 use social media, and almost 95% of kids age 13-17 use it, with nearly half of teens reporting that they use social media almost constantly .

Phone-free schools are also part of the larger trend of states and nations resisting Big Tech, the large technology companies that play a significant role in global commerce.

In May 2025, two U.S. senators introduced the Stop the Scroll Act , which would require mental health warnings on social media.

New laws that ban smartphones or social media for youth are being introduced across several Western nations . Australia has banned all social media for those under 16 .

After a fatal stabbing at a middle school in eastern France on June 10, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the same day that he wants the European Union to set the minimum age for social media at 15. He argued that social media is a factor in teen violence. If the EU doesn't act within a few months, Macron has pledged to enact a ban in France as soon as possible .

Research suggests that students are less focused in class when they have access to cellphones. isuzek/E+ via Getty Images

The impact on learning

Although this trend of restricting use of phones in school is new, more states may adopt smartphone bans in the future. Bell-to-bell bans are viewed as especially powerful in improving academic performance.

Some research has suggested that when children have access to a smartphone, even if they do not use it, they find it harder to focus in class . Initial research has found that academic performance improves after the bans go into effect.

Test scores fell across the U.S. during the pandemic lockdown and have not returned to prepandemic levels . Some states, such as Maine and Oregon, are almost a full year behind grade level in reading. Not a single state has recovered in both math and reading.

Statewide bans free local school districts from having to create their own technology bans, which can lead to heated debates. Although a majority of adults approve of banning smartphones in class, 24% oppose it for reasons such as wanting to be able to contact their kids throughout the day and wanting parents to set the boundaries.

However, 72% of high school teachers say that phones are a major distraction . Anecdotally, schools report that students like the bans after getting used to the change.