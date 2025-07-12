403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jordan, EU Sign Cooperation Agreement To Combat Crime, Terrorism
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 12 (Petra) -Public Security Directorate (PSD) and EU Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) on Saturday signed "Working Arrangements" aimed at supporting EU Member States and Jordan in preventing and combating serious and organized crime and terrorism.
The step provides a legal framework for joint cooperation and exchange of (non-personal) information between Europol and Jordanian law enforcement departments, according to a PSD statement.
The arrangements would enable both sides to work on migrant smuggling, drug trafficking, money laundering, and firearms smuggling.
Under the agreement, both sides would exchange specialized expertise, overall situation reports, and results of strategic analyses, participation in training activities, as well as providing advice and support in individual criminal investigations.
Based on these arrangements, the PSD will appoint a national contact point to facilitate cooperation between Europol and Jordanian law enforcement agencies.
The measures also open the opportunity for naming a Europol liaison officer to join the network of liaison offices that includes law enforcement authorities from over 50 countries.
With entry into force, the European Union and Jordan will enhance their cooperation in addressing serious security threats, strengthening Europol's cooperation with another key partner in the Middle East.
"Signing these arrangements represents a pivotal step in joint efforts to address the security threats affecting the European Union, its Member States, and Jordan," said Catherine De Bolle, Executive Director of Europol.
"This partnership embodies mutual trust and understanding in the law enforcement area, and paves the way for closer cooperation to achieve security within the European Union and across the Middle East," she pointed out.
Amman, July 12 (Petra) -Public Security Directorate (PSD) and EU Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) on Saturday signed "Working Arrangements" aimed at supporting EU Member States and Jordan in preventing and combating serious and organized crime and terrorism.
The step provides a legal framework for joint cooperation and exchange of (non-personal) information between Europol and Jordanian law enforcement departments, according to a PSD statement.
The arrangements would enable both sides to work on migrant smuggling, drug trafficking, money laundering, and firearms smuggling.
Under the agreement, both sides would exchange specialized expertise, overall situation reports, and results of strategic analyses, participation in training activities, as well as providing advice and support in individual criminal investigations.
Based on these arrangements, the PSD will appoint a national contact point to facilitate cooperation between Europol and Jordanian law enforcement agencies.
The measures also open the opportunity for naming a Europol liaison officer to join the network of liaison offices that includes law enforcement authorities from over 50 countries.
With entry into force, the European Union and Jordan will enhance their cooperation in addressing serious security threats, strengthening Europol's cooperation with another key partner in the Middle East.
"Signing these arrangements represents a pivotal step in joint efforts to address the security threats affecting the European Union, its Member States, and Jordan," said Catherine De Bolle, Executive Director of Europol.
"This partnership embodies mutual trust and understanding in the law enforcement area, and paves the way for closer cooperation to achieve security within the European Union and across the Middle East," she pointed out.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment