Jordan, EU Sign Cooperation Agreement To Combat Crime, Terrorism

Amman, July 12 (Petra) -Public Security Directorate (PSD) and EU Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) on Saturday signed "Working Arrangements" aimed at supporting EU Member States and Jordan in preventing and combating serious and organized crime and terrorism.The step provides a legal framework for joint cooperation and exchange of (non-personal) information between Europol and Jordanian law enforcement departments, according to a PSD statement.The arrangements would enable both sides to work on migrant smuggling, drug trafficking, money laundering, and firearms smuggling.Under the agreement, both sides would exchange specialized expertise, overall situation reports, and results of strategic analyses, participation in training activities, as well as providing advice and support in individual criminal investigations.Based on these arrangements, the PSD will appoint a national contact point to facilitate cooperation between Europol and Jordanian law enforcement agencies.The measures also open the opportunity for naming a Europol liaison officer to join the network of liaison offices that includes law enforcement authorities from over 50 countries.With entry into force, the European Union and Jordan will enhance their cooperation in addressing serious security threats, strengthening Europol's cooperation with another key partner in the Middle East."Signing these arrangements represents a pivotal step in joint efforts to address the security threats affecting the European Union, its Member States, and Jordan," said Catherine De Bolle, Executive Director of Europol."This partnership embodies mutual trust and understanding in the law enforcement area, and paves the way for closer cooperation to achieve security within the European Union and across the Middle East," she pointed out.