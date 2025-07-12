Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Investment company JRO stresses pros of investing in Türkiye’s tourism

OteliniSatand SellYourHotel.com, operating under the JRO Investment group, have emphasized the strategic benefits available to both domestic and international investors seeking to enter Türkiye’s tourism industry.

In an official statement, the firm pointed to Türkiye’s rich cultural heritage, geographical variety, and improving tourism infrastructure as key reasons behind the country’s growing appeal. The continued rise in visitor numbers further strengthens its potential for profitable tourism investments.

Türkiye presents investors with a wide selection of tourism niches, including medical tourism, cultural experiences, culinary travel, and seasonal activities such as winter sports and mountain exploration. Regions like Cappadocia, Antalya, Bodrum, and Istanbul are identified as high-yield locations due to their popularity among international travelers.

The country also holds untapped value in historical and religious tourism and is seeing steady growth in maritime tourism, especially along the Mediterranean, Aegean, and Black Sea coasts.

Strategically situated between Europe and Asia, Türkiye is a vital crossroads for global travel and commerce. Cities such as Istanbul, Ankara, and Bodrum serve as key gateways for both tourism and international enterprise.

Türkiye's modern infrastructure, including extensive highway networks, well-connected international airports, and a wide range of luxury accommodations, creates a highly appealing environment for investors. State-supported incentives and tax benefits further enhance the country's investment climate.

