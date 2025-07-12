New Workshops And Social Facilities Opened In Tajikistan's Devashtich District
During his operational engagement in the urban and rural sectors
of the Sughd region, President Emomali Rahmon participated in the
inaugural event of the textile and artisanal carpet production
facility in Devashtich. The workshop encompasses a spatial
dimension of 420 square meters and has catalyzed the creation of
employment for 40 skilled artisans, thereby enhancing regional
labor market prospects.
Furthermore, Rahmon officiated the launch of a manufacturing facility dedicated to the production of footwear and cleaning solutions. The manufacturing facility boasts a monthly throughput of 5,200 pairs of footwear, encompassing segments for children, women, and men's apparel. The secondary production line is strategically allocated for the synthesis of cleaning agents, with the capacity to generate an output of up to 500,000 units of soap on an annual basis.
In a remote ceremony, Rahmon also opened five new preschool institutions, a general education school, and a sports hall and commissioned a new building for the Health Center, improving the social infrastructure of the district.
