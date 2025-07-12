Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For July 12

Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For July 12


2025-07-12 05:06:30
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of July 12, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 14 currencies went up, while 30 currencies dropped down compared to July 10.

The official rate for $1 is 596,473 rials, while one euro is valued at 697,648 rials. On July 10, the euro was priced at 698,313 rials.

Currency

Rial on July 12

Rial on July 10

1 US dollar

USD

596,473

596,514

1 British pound

GBP

805,386

810,302

1 Swiss franc

CHF

749,079

749,709

1 Swedish króna

SEK

62,456

62,617

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

58,897

59,055

1 Danish krone

DKK

93,494

93,591

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,951

6,960

1 UAE Dirham

AED

162,416

162,427

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,951,240

1,952,941

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

209,703

209,804

100 Japanese yen

JPY

404,934

407,079

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

75,984

75,989

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,549,990

1,549,861

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

435,979

435,540

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

358,436

357,407

1 South African rand

ZAR

33,278

33,521

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,842

14,893

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,643

7,632

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

163,866

163,877

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

45,530

45,532

1 Syrian pound

SYP

46

46

1 Australian dollar

AUD

382,288

389,580

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

159,059

159,070

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,586,364

1,586,473

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

465,924

465,628

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

490,257

488,535

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,842

19,850

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

284

284

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

434,211

434,770

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

110,463

110,432

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

83,204

83,079

100 Thai baht

THB

1,841,683

1,825,078

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

140,248

140,371

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

433,603

433,732

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

841,288

841,346

1 euro

EUR

697,648

698,313

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

113,838

115,003

1 Georgian lari

GEL

219,685

219,583

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

36,786

36,702

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,658

8,561

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

182,129

182,163

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

350,866

350,890

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,055,920

1,053,894

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

61,731

62,087

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

169,951

170,008

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

5,220

5,302

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 837,044 rials and $1 costs 715,021 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 814,246 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 695,546 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 877,000–880,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1–1.03 million rials.

MENAFN12072025000187011040ID1109791553

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search