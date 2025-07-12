Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For July 12
|
Currency
|
Rial on July 12
|
Rial on July 10
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
596,473
|
596,514
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
805,386
|
810,302
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
749,079
|
749,709
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
62,456
|
62,617
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
58,897
|
59,055
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
93,494
|
93,591
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
6,951
|
6,960
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
162,416
|
162,427
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,951,240
|
1,952,941
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
209,703
|
209,804
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
404,934
|
407,079
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
75,984
|
75,989
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,549,990
|
1,549,861
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
435,979
|
435,540
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
358,436
|
357,407
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
33,278
|
33,521
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
14,842
|
14,893
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
7,643
|
7,632
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
163,866
|
163,877
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
45,530
|
45,532
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
46
|
46
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
382,288
|
389,580
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
159,059
|
159,070
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,586,364
|
1,586,473
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
465,924
|
465,628
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
490,257
|
488,535
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
19,842
|
19,850
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
284
|
284
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
434,211
|
434,770
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
110,463
|
110,432
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
83,204
|
83,079
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
1,841,683
|
1,825,078
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
140,248
|
140,371
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
433,603
|
433,732
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
841,288
|
841,346
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
697,648
|
698,313
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
113,838
|
115,003
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
219,685
|
219,583
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
36,786
|
36,702
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
8,658
|
8,561
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
182,129
|
182,163
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
350,866
|
350,890
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
1,055,920
|
1,053,894
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
61,731
|
62,087
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
169,951
|
170,008
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
5,220
|
5,302
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 837,044 rials and $1 costs 715,021 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 814,246 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 695,546 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 877,000–880,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1–1.03 million rials.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment