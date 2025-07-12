Karnataka: Wife Pushes Husband Into Krishna River While Taking Selfie, Rescued By Fishermen

Raichur: A shocking incident over a selfie has taken a dramatic turn between a newlywed couple in Karnataka. A minor disagreement escalated into a life-threatening act when a woman allegedly pushed her husband into a river. Fortunately, he survived with the help of local fishermen.

Selfie turns into attempted push-off Gurjapur bridge

The incident occurred near the Gurjapur bridge, which connects Raichur and Yadgir districts. The newly married couple, residents of Shivpura village in Yadgir, had come to the bridge when the argument took place.

Wife allegedly pushes husband into Krishna River

According to reports, under the pretext of taking a selfie, the wife allegedly pushed her husband into the fast-flowing Krishna River. As he fell, he shouted for help and managed to grab onto rocks to prevent himself from being swept away.

Fishermen step in to rescue the drowning husband

Hearing his cries, local fishermen rushed to the spot. After assessing the situation, they used a rope to pull the man to safety. Fortunately, he sustained no major injuries.

After being rescued, the husband, shaken and angry, called his relatives and narrated the incident. He alleged that his wife had deliberately tried to harm him.

Video of the incident goes viral on social media

Though the incident occurred two days earlier, a video capturing the aftermath has now gone viral, sparking outrage and debate over domestic disputes and public safety.