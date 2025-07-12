Things To Do In Dubai This Weekend: New Eats, Timeless Films And More

Go global, together

Ready to take your business beyond borders? Join a powerful circle of women entrepreneurs and changemakers for a high-impact session on global growth strategies. From real connections to smart scaling tips, consider this as the place where vision meets action.

Recommended For You

When: July 13, from 10am to 3pm. Where: Burjuman B-Hub, Bur Dubai

Summer in style

Waldorf Astoria DIFC unveils a luxurious line-up of summer offers, from spa indulgences and moonlit dips to gourmet dining and exclusive stay packages. Whether it's a wellness escape, retail therapy, or family fun at Wild Wadi, this city hotel invites you to savour summer in style, with curated experiences running until 30 September.

Style and surprises

The UAE's leading beauty and fashion retailer, Xpressions Style, has officially launched its eagerly awaited Summer Surprises Sale, which will be running from June 27 to August 31. This much-awaited event will bring exclusive discounts across an array of avenues, including perfumes, skincare, watches, jewellery, handbags, cosmetics, and more. And for those who prefer to shop from the comfort of their homes, the full range is also available online at xpressions

Mango season is here

This weekend, indulge in tropical sweetness with La Brioche's Sweet Mango Summer collection, a limited-time seasonal menu available across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain, and Sharjah. Celebrating over 40 years of homegrown French café charm, La Brioche is serving up handcrafted mango-inspired treats like the Mango Passionfruit Mojito, Burnt Mango Cheesecake, and Mango Pecan Chocolate Tart in its cosy, countryside-style cafés. Perfect for a sunny brunch, a catch-up with friends, or a solo dessert break, this vibrant menu is your taste of summer for Dh50–80 per person.

Summer of classics

Your favourite indie cinema just pressed rewind! Cinema Akil's 'Summer of Classics' is back with timeless stories worth rediscovering. Running from July 11 to September 25, the indie cinema's annual ode to timeless film is screening 14 cinematic landmarks spanning 100 years, from Chaplin's silent-era brilliance to modern cult classics like Memento and The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Where: Alserkal Avenue. Price: Dh56.70. Find out more on:

Cupbop lands in Dubai

Korean BBQ in a Cup? We're in. Say hello to Cupbop - the wildly popular Korean street food brand that went from food truck fame to Shark Tank glory - now making its UAE debut at Ibn Battuta Mall this summer. And with another location 'bopping' into JBR soon, it's safe to say Dubai's getting a whole new kind of comfort food fix.

Follow @CupbopUAE for more updates

Summer getaways

Looking for the ultimate city-meets-beach escape this summer? Rixos Premium Dubai has you covered with its high-energy 'Live Bold' experience, designed for those who like their staycations with a little extra flair. Guests booking a minimum three-night stay can enjoy a host of exclusive perks, including complimentary tickets to the world's largest waterpark.

For reservations, contact: +971 4 520 0000 or email: ...