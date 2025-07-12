Moscow Registers Record Temperatures Due To Heat Wave

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Moscow: The Russian capital Moscow has been hit by a scorching heatwave, with temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius, setting an unprecedented record in nearly 30 years.

The Russian Meteorological Agency, in a statement on its website, reported that the temperature in Moscow reached 33.9 degrees Celsius last Thursday, breaking the previous record of 33.4 degrees Celsius set on Jul. 10, 1996.

The agency also expects new records to be set as temperatures climb to 36 degrees Celsius.

It further predicted that the heatwave will continue into early next week across central Russia and southern Europe, noting that temperatures could exceed average levels by 3 to 8 degrees Celsius.

Since the heatwave reached Moscow earlier this week, residents have sought refuge in their country homes on the outskirts, or gathered in parks and public squares to cool off in fountains, while the heat has posed challenges for construction workers and the elderly.

Scientists have long warned about the impact of climate change on heatwaves, droughts, and other extreme weather events, which are becoming more frequent and intense.

Western Europe, for instance, experienced its hottest June ever last month, with the continent enduring extreme temperatures during two early consecutive heatwaves.