Manipur: 12 Active Militants Of 3 Outfits Arrested By Security Forces, Arms Recovered

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, July 12 (IANS) The security forces in Manipur have arrested 12 militants of various banned extremists outfits and recovered some arms and ammunition in the last 24 hours in different districts, officials said here on Saturday.

A police officer said that the arrested militants belonging to the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), Socialist Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (SOREPA), People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) were arrested from Imphal West, Imphal East and Kakching districts.

The security forces arrested a PREPAK cadre (one of the 12 militants) from Imphal west district and he was identified as Chingakham Sanjoy Singh Eremba (42).

From his possession, one wallet containing an Aadhaar card and Pan Card was seized.

The arrested militant had undergone 45 days of basic military training in Myanmar and was working for the proscribed underground organisation in Myanmar before crossing back into Manipur.

The security forces arrested another active PREPAK cadre from Wabagai area under Kakching district. The arrested cadre, identified as Leishanthem Athoiba alias Leishang (21), had undergone military training in Myanmar.

One mobile phone was recovered from his possession, police said.

The police officer said that the security personnel arrested three active cadres of the KCP outfit as they were involved in extortion and threatening of innocent people, shop owners, bank employees in Manipur valley areas.

Manipur Police arrested one individual identified as Warepam Shanta Singh (42) for illegal possession of arms and ammunition from Kanglatombi Bazar in Imphal West district.

One 9mm pistol along with one magazine, six rounds of 9mm ammunition, and one mobile phone with a SIM card were recovered from Shanta Singh.

The security forces also recovered some arms and ammunition from Imphal East District.

Security forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts. The police have also cautioned people against spreading rumours and fake videos.

They have appealed to people not to believe in rumours and to be vigilant about fake videos.

The veracity of any videos, audio clips, etc., can be confirmed by the Central Control Room, a police statement said.

The police said that there are possibilities of many fake posts being circulated on social media.

“It is hereby cautioned that uploading and circulation of such fake posts on social media would attract legal action with consequences. Further, an appeal is made to the public to return the looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or nearest security forces immediately,” the statement said.