'Tea Chat To Cheat': Bengaluru Con Woman Dupes 30 Women In ₹5 Crore Fraud By Hosting Kitty Parties

MENAFN - Live Mint) A 49-year-old Bengaluru woman, Savita G has been arrested for allegedly defrauding nearly 30 women in her social circle of over ₹5 crore through fraudulent investment schemes.

According to a report by the Times of India, she was taken into custody along with her alleged accomplice, Puneet P, by Bengaluru police earlier this week.

Savita, now in police custody along with her associate Puneet P, is accused of duping women by convincing them to invest large sums in purported gold import deals, real estate ventures, and private media contracts, according to police reports.

Two FIRs have been registered against Savita. One at Govindaraja Nagar and another at Basaveshwaranagar police stations. Investigating officers stated that Savita specifically targeted women from financially well-off backgrounds under the guise of high-return investment opportunities.

“She reached out to women on social media, especially those with active social lives and disposable incomes. Savita claimed she imported gold from abroad and offered to double their money through real estate investments and business ventures,” according to a report by the Indian Express, citing an investigating officer.

Savita often hosted kitty parties at her home or other locations to gain the trust of potential victims. At these casual events, she would make grand claims about having insider access to low-cost foreign gold, exclusive TV contracts, and lucrative real estate deals that allegedly offered impressive returns.

The Indian Express reported, citing a police officer, that Savita had posed for photographs with several politicians, including the chief minister and deputy chief minister, as well as with film personalities and other celebrities.“A music director from the film industry may also be linked to the scam. The matter is under investigation,” the officer added.



Fraudsters often exploit social circles and trust to perpetrate scams.

High-return investment schemes can be red flags, particularly when presented casually. Social media can be a powerful tool for con artists to target potential victims.

Key Takeaways