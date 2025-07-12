'Tea Chat To Cheat': Bengaluru Con Woman Dupes 30 Women In ₹5 Crore Fraud By Hosting Kitty Parties
Also Read:40 crore fraud flees to Kenya. Here's what investors say"> What is Bengaluru chit fund scam? Couple behind ₹40 crore fraud flees to Kenya. Here's what investors say
According to a report by the Times of India, she was taken into custody along with her alleged accomplice, Puneet P, by Bengaluru police earlier this week.
Savita, now in police custody along with her associate Puneet P, is accused of duping women by convincing them to invest large sums in purported gold import deals, real estate ventures, and private media contracts, according to police reports.
Also Read:1.8 lakh – Here's how to stay safe"> Credit card scam alert: Man duped of ₹1.8 lakh – Here's how to stay safe
Two FIRs have been registered against Savita. One at Govindaraja Nagar and another at Basaveshwaranagar police stations. Investigating officers stated that Savita specifically targeted women from financially well-off backgrounds under the guise of high-return investment opportunities.
“She reached out to women on social media, especially those with active social lives and disposable incomes. Savita claimed she imported gold from abroad and offered to double their money through real estate investments and business ventures,” according to a report by the Indian Express, citing an investigating officer.
Also Read: Haryana man busted for luxury hotel scam - duped tourists with fake site, flashy deals, and UPI trapsShe reached out to women on social media, especially those with active social lives and disposable incomes.
Savita often hosted kitty parties at her home or other locations to gain the trust of potential victims. At these casual events, she would make grand claims about having insider access to low-cost foreign gold, exclusive TV contracts, and lucrative real estate deals that allegedly offered impressive returns.
The Indian Express reported, citing a police officer, that Savita had posed for photographs with several politicians, including the chief minister and deputy chief minister, as well as with film personalities and other celebrities.“A music director from the film industry may also be linked to the scam. The matter is under investigation,” the officer added.Key Takeaways
- Fraudsters often exploit social circles and trust to perpetrate scams. High-return investment schemes can be red flags, particularly when presented casually. Social media can be a powerful tool for con artists to target potential victims.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment