Kharkiv Suffered 10 Strikes By Russian Drones, Two People Wounded


2025-07-12 03:05:32
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform, citing the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, and the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

"According to preliminary information, in the morning, the enemy launched 10 strikes on Kharkiv - two guided bombs and eight combat drones. The main strike was taken by an enterprise that has not been operating for several years. Several warehouse buildings were set on fire. It is also known that one of the“suicide bombers” hit a critical infrastructure facility," Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram .

Several residential buildings had their windows broken, and several cars and city power grids were damaged, he added in his post.

Read also: Houses, kindergarten and dozens of cars damaged in Lviv attack

According to information from the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration on its Telegram channel, two people were injured as a result of the morning enemy attack on Kharkiv. The men, aged 55 and 33, were hospitalized.

Doctors are providing all necessary assistance.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the morning, Kharkiv was again attacked by enemy UAVs and guided bombs, and a series of explosions was heard in the city.

