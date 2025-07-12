403
Pope Leo XIV Calls for Unified Ethical Guidelines for AI
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV has called on the global community to create unified ethical guidelines for artificial intelligence, stressing the technology’s potential to serve humanity and peace.
In a powerful statement delivered Thursday by Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin at the UN’s AI for Good Summit in Geneva, the Pope urged the development of AI with a focus on human dignity and fundamental rights.
"I would like to take this opportunity to encourage you to seek ethical clarity and to establish a coordinated local and global governance of AI, based on the shared recognition of the inherent dignity and fundamental freedoms of the human person," the message stated.
The AI for Good Summit, hosted by the UN’s International Telecommunication Union in collaboration with the Swiss government, brings together leaders from governments, tech companies, academia, and civil society. Its goal is to explore how AI can be harnessed to tackle global challenges.
Pope Leo emphasized the critical moment humanity faces, describing this "era of profound innovation" as a turning point. He called for urgent reflection on the ethical challenges posed by AI, especially as the technology becomes increasingly autonomous in its decision-making.
"As AI becomes capable of adapting autonomously to many situations by making purely technical algorithmic choices, it is crucial to consider its anthropological and ethical implications, the values at stake and the duties and regulatory frameworks required to uphold those values," the Pope’s message highlighted.
The Pope stressed that responsibility for ethical AI development rests not only with engineers and regulators but also with the technology’s users. “AI requires proper ethical management and regulatory frameworks centered on the human person, and which goes beyond the mere criteria of utility or efficiency,” he said.
Drawing inspiration from St. Augustine's concept of the "tranquility of order," Pope Leo suggested that AI should help create “peaceful and just societies in the service of integral human development and the good of the human family.” St. Augustine’s philosophy, emphasizing harmony through purposeful alignment, was invoked to stress that technology should promote a greater sense of order and stability.
While recognizing AI’s potential to revolutionize fields like healthcare, education, governance, and communication, the Pope cautioned that it cannot replace the depth of human judgment or connection. "It cannot replicate moral discernment or the ability to form genuine relationships," he noted.
In his concluding remarks, Pope Leo emphasized the importance of guiding AI development with ethical principles, responsibility, and a commitment to the common good.
"It requires discernment to ensure that AI is developed and utilized for the common good, building bridges of dialogue and fostering fraternity," he said.
