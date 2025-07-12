Hazy, Hot, And Humid Weather Expected For Today

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: Qatar's Meteorology Department has issued the forecast for today Saturday, July 12, 2025, expecting a hazy but hot weather with temperatures across the region soaring to highs around 41°C with light winds throughout.

The lows in Doha are expected to reach only 32°C, with hazy conditions debuting the day, transitioning to a hot daytime with some cloud cover.

The hot hazy weather patterns are expected to increase as the summer season nears its peak, often an indicator of high levels of humidity throughout the region.

Wind conditions are expected to be light, starting as southwesterly at less than 6 knots, and later shifting to northwesterly to northeasterly direction at 5-15 knots.

Offshore, winds will be variable at less than 3 knots initially, becoming mainly northeasterly at 3-12 knots.

Sea states remain calm, with inshore waves at 1-2 feet and offshore waves at 1-3 feet.

Meanwhile, tide movements for the day show varied patterns across the coastal cities:

- Doha: Low tides expected at around 1:26am and 11:06am measuring 0.76m and 0.34m respectively, with highest tides at 4:04am and 6:01pm measuring 0.91m and 1.93m respectively.

- Al-Wakrah: Low tide expected at 10:47am measuring 0.23m and high tide at 7:07am measuring 1.84m.

- Al-Khor: Low tides are to be expected at 9:09am measuring 0.18m with high tides at 4:08am and 6:17pm measuring 0.87m and 2.02m respectively.

- Dukhan: Low tides are expected at 5:13am and 5:17pm measuring 0.1m and 0.17m respectively, with high tides at 11:24am and 11:29pm measuring 0.43m and 0.51m respectively.

Caution is advised against the heat and general practice is to stay hydrated throughout the day.