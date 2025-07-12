403
Scorcher To Persist Nationwide Saturday-JMD
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 12 (Petra) - The Kingdom is set to remain under the influence of a hot air mass on Saturday, as hot weather will prevail in most areas, while sweltering conditions will hit the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.
According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), a slight drop in mercury is forecast on Sunday to remain slightly above seasonal average.
The department added that the weather will be warm almost nationwide and blistering in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.
On Monday and Tuesday, the weather will remain substantially unchanged with northwesterly, moderate winds.
Also today, maximum and minimum temperatures in Amman will range between 36-22 degrees Celsius, while the Gulf of Aqaba will see a scorching 44C, dropping to 28C at night.
