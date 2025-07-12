403
Dr. Sandeep Marwah Inspires 125Th Batch Of AAFT With A Powerful Masterclass On Vision, Legacy, And Global Excellence
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: A historic moment unfolded at Marwah Studios as Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Founder of Noida Film City, addressed the 125th batch of the Asian Academy of Film and Television (AAFT) in a masterclass that will be remembered for years to come. Marking a milestone in the journey of one of India's most renowned media institutions, the session was a deep dive into vision, commitment, and global achievement.
Dr. Marwah, a nine-time World Record holder and a towering figure in the media and entertainment industry, shared the inspiring story behind the creation of Noida Film City in 1986, the establishment of Marwah Studios in 1991, and the foundation of AAFT in 1993.“What began as a dream in Noida has today become a movement that has touched the nation and inspired the world,” he said, tracing his journey from local beginnings to global influence.
With unmatched passion, Dr. Marwah motivated the students to embrace discipline and commitment as the foundation of success. He emphasized the values of hard work, punctuality, regularity, sincerity, and dedication-qualities he believes are essential for building a meaningful career and life.“Excellence doesn't come overnight. It's earned, day by day, through relentless perseverance and unwavering focus,” he declared.
The masterclass was attended by students, faculty, administration, and management, all of whom were deeply inspired by the profound insights and personal anecdotes shared by Dr. Marwah. His words resonated not just as a lecture, but as a guiding force for the next generation of media professionals.
The session concluded with a standing ovation, a reflection of the impact Dr. Marwah continues to have on young minds and the global media landscape.
