Delhi News: After Heavy Rain, Building Collapses In Seelampur, Leaves Several Trapped And Injured

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi news: After heavy rain , building collapsed in Seelampur on Saturday, leaving several trapped under the debris while 3-4 injured were rushed to the hospital. As many as 7 fire tenders arrived at the accident spot for search and rescue operation.

“A ground-plus-three building collapses in Delhi's Seelampur. 3-4 people have been taken to the hospital. More people are feared trapped. 7 fire tenders at the spot for rescue operations,” Fire Department officials informed ANI

The video below shows locals helping in clearing the debris after a ground-plus-three building collapsed.