Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Delhi News: After Heavy Rain, Building Collapses In Seelampur, Leaves Several Trapped And Injured

Delhi News: After Heavy Rain, Building Collapses In Seelampur, Leaves Several Trapped And Injured


2025-07-12 12:01:07
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi news: After heavy rain , building collapsed in Seelampur on Saturday, leaving several trapped under the debris while 3-4 injured were rushed to the hospital. As many as 7 fire tenders arrived at the accident spot for search and rescue operation.

“A ground-plus-three building collapses in Delhi's Seelampur. 3-4 people have been taken to the hospital. More people are feared trapped. 7 fire tenders at the spot for rescue operations,” Fire Department officials informed ANI

The video below shows locals helping in clearing the debris after a ground-plus-three building collapsed.

MENAFN12072025007365015876ID1109791082

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search