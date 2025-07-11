Guru Dutt's Classics 'Pyaasa' And 'Baaz' Returning To Theatres

Marking centenary celebrations of legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt, a special retrospective of his iconic films will be held across India in August.

On Wednesday, Ultra Media and Entertainment announced that Guru Dutt's classics, including Pyaasa, Chaudhvin Ka Chand, Mr. & Mrs. 55, and Baaz, which have been restored in 4K, will be re-run in theatres from August 8 to August 10.

The restoration of Pyaasa and his other films has been undertaken by the National Film Archive of India.

"Guru Dutt's films are timeless masterpieces that have influenced generations of filmmakers and audiences alike," Sushilkumar Agrawal, MD and CEO, Ultra Media and Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., who holds the rights to these films, said in a statement. "We're honoured to present his classics in restored versions so that both devoted fans and new audiences can relive the magic on the big screen."

Prakash Magdum, managing director of NFDC, said, "Restoring Guru Dutt's films goes far beyond reviving old reels. it's about safeguarding a priceless legacy that defines the soul of Indian cinema."

Born on July 9, 1925, Guru Dutt gave the film industry some of its most unforgettable classics. His unique storytelling, groundbreaking filmmaking style, and the deep emotions he brought to the screen continue to inspire filmmakers and movie lovers around the world.

Though Guru Dutt passed away many decades ago, his legacy continues to live on through his timeless work. From heartbreak and romance to societal issues and sacrifice, his films explored a wide range of human emotions and continue to resonate with new generations.