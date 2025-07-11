Kafeel Ahmed Gudekar Honoured As Keynote Speaker At UAE's Next Mastermind Awards 2025

At the prestigious UAE's Next MasterMind Awards 2025, honouring Business and Corporate Leaders, Authors and Coaching Leaders held at the elegant Al Habtoor Palace, Dubai. This year's celebration was elevated by the presence of Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes as the MasterMind Fragrance Partner, adding an aromatic layer of sophistication to an already unforgettable evening.

Kafeel Ahmed Gudekar, founder and visionary behind Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes, was recognised for his outstanding contributions to the fragrance industry. He also took center stage as an esteemed Keynote Speaker, delivering a powerful address on his journey and philosophy in perfumery, a story rooted in heritage, craftsmanship, and purpose.

In his moving keynote, Gudekar shared:“Perfume is more than scent, it's a story, a memory, a connection. With every fragrance, we honour the past and inspire the future.” His words struck a deep chord with the audience, which included global innovators, educators, business icons, and changemakers.

From modest beginnings, he built Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes into one of the GCC's most beloved luxury fragrance houses, now with over 180 outlets serving more than 91 countries and a growing international footprint.

Gudekar was honoured on stage by a distinguished global leaders: Dr Mansoor Al Obeidli, founder and president of UAE's Next MasterMind Awards; Khaled Diab, president of Rotary Dubai Cosmopolitan and two-time Guinness World Record holder; Philippe Gerwill, globally renowned Digital Health Key Opinion leader and futurist; and Frank Beckmann, founder and CEO of GVI Investment Advisory. The award presentation was a moment of pride, reflecting not only his entrepreneurial success but also his role as a cultural ambassador for Arabian perfumery.

In his acceptance speech, Gudekar remarked: "This recognition is not just mine, it belongs to everyone who believes in the power of tradition, craftsmanship, and timeless storytelling through scent. I'm proud to represent the region's heritage on a global platform."

The UAE's Next MasterMind Awards, now in its 13th year founded by Dr Mansoor Al Obeidli and Dr Navana Kundu, is one of the region's most respected global platforms for honouring excellence across 40+ industries. Kafeel Ahmed Gudekar's recognition and keynote address exemplified the core values of the event - vision, authenticity, and impact.

For more information, visit: .