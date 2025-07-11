Wildfires Continue In Bosnia
Local firefighting units, backed by helicopters from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Republika Srpska, one of the two entities of BiH, have managed to stabilise the situation, Xinhua news agency reported.
Officials confirmed that residential zones are currently not at risk, but warned that shifting winds could reignite the blaze.
Firefighting forces from neighboring cities, including Trebinje, Bileca, Nevesinje, and Herceg Novi remain deployed, alongside volunteers and local residents. The fire near the main road to Bileca has been largely contained.
More than 40 square km of land have been scorched, with significant ecological damage reported.
Milos Vucurevic, a local firefighting unit commander, said the situation is under control for now, but conditions could change rapidly due to wind.
The fire is burning near the village of Jasen, but there is no threat to lives or property till now.
Authorities are preparing for a larger operation to fully extinguish the remaining fire lines.
The heat wave gripping the Balkans is expected to ease in the coming days, meteorologists said last week, as authorities continue to battle wildfires across the region.
In Bosnia and Herzegovina, temperatures were forecast to peak, complicating efforts to control a forest fire near residential areas in the southern city of Trebinje.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment