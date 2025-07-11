Facility Pest Control Earns Loyalty In West Hills, CA With Honest, Hands-On Service

MENAFN - GetNews)



West Hills, CA - Known for its customer-first approach and detailed service model, Facility Pest Control continues to earn the trust and loyalty of homeowners and businesses in West Hills, CA. With a focus on consistent, hands-on service and honest communication, the local and family-owned company is setting the standard for quality pest control in West Hills.

Unlike national chains, Facility Pest Control prioritizes personalized service. This approach resonates with customers who want more than a one-size-fits-all solution for their pest problems. The company's attention to detail, punctuality, and use of family-safe products have made them a go-to for those looking for reliable West Hills pest control .







Honest Service Backed by Guaranteed Results

One of the key reasons for Facility Pest Control's growing reputation in West Hills is its honest and transparent approach to service. Whether a customer needs a single treatment or a long-term pest management plan, technicians walk clients through every step. There are no hidden fees or rushed jobs, just thorough service that's designed to keep homes and businesses pest-free.

Their general pest control services are especially popular, with three flexible service options available:



Monthly Service: A guaranteed solution to keep pests away year-round.

Hybrid Service: Monthly treatments in the warmer months and bi-monthly during the cooler seasons. Bi-Monthly Service: Ideal for homes with lower pest pressure, featuring treatments every other month.



Each service plan targets common pests like ants, spiders, earwigs, crickets, roaches, and wasps. Additional coverage is available for scorpions, fleas, ticks, bees, yellow jackets, and hornets for a small extra fee. Every treatment uses natural, organic, and pet- and family-friendly products.

Comprehensive Interior and Exterior Treatments

Facility Pest Control's technicians go beyond surface-level spraying. Their exterior services include de-webbing the eaves, treating the yard with granules, spraying with a backpack sprayer, dusting wall voids, and creating a full perimeter barrier.

Interior services cover garage and attic areas, under sinks, behind toilets, beneath appliances, around all entry points, and along baseboards. These treatments are carefully executed to minimize risk while maximizing protection.

Expanding Mosquito Control Solutions

In addition to general pest control, Facility Pest Control also provides professional mosquito services. This includes fogging, residual spray treatments, and the use of In2Care mosquito buckets, a proactive and eco-conscious method to reduce mosquito populations at the source.

These services are particularly effective during the warmer months in West Hills, when mosquito activity tends to peak. Customers have consistently praised the mosquito control program for its ability to create outdoor spaces that are both comfortable and bite-free. As a trusted exterminator West Hills CA homeowners depend on, Facility Pest Control continues to deliver safe, targeted solutions that reduce mosquito populations and improve outdoor living conditions.

About Facility Pest Control

Facility Pest Control is a family-owned business based in West Hills, CA. Established with the mission of offering“Specialized Attention Big Business Can't Give,” the company delivers high-quality, customized pest control services for residential and commercial properties.

They specialize in pest control West Hills with service options that include monthly, hybrid, and bi-monthly treatments. The company also offers mosquito control, rodent management, and more. Facility Pest Control proudly uses organic, family- and pet-friendly products and offers a 10% discount for healthcare workers, military members, teachers, first responders, and senior citizens. Every service comes with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee.