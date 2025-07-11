World's First Full-Link Smart Home Ecosystem Debuts In Guangzhou

GUANGZHOU, China, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 8, 2025, Heungkong Group and Tantron Group (TTG) co-hosted the Global Smart Ecosystem Summit (GSES) in Guangzhou, unveiling a historic leap for the smart home sector. The summit highlighted three industry-first breakthroughs: the world's inaugural interoperable, multi-protocol, and multi-scenario full-link smart ecosystem; unprecedented collaboration among 20+ global top-tier brands; and the launch of the Global Smart Ecosystem Initiative, a consensus-based framework endorsed by industry leaders. This milestone cements China's shift from follower to frontrunner in smart home innovation.

Ending Silos: Universal Gateway Technology Breaks Compatibility Limits

For years, fragmented standards and protocol incompatibility have stifled smart home innovation. Heungkong Group, TTG, and global giants-including Switzerland's V-ZUG, Germany's Gaggenau, and Japan's Panasonic-have now broken the deadlock with their Universal Gateway technology. The solution bridges Matter, PLC, and Zigbee protocols, enabling real-time, cross-brand device synchronization. TTG founder Yao Minghai compared the system to a "polyglot translator", allowing devices that "speak different languages" to work seamlessly together. Tan Jianrong of the Chinese Academy of Engineering called the shift from single-device intelligence to full-link ecosystem intelligence a "transformative leap"-paralleling the evolution from feature phones to smartphones.

Heungkong No. 1: World's First Ecosystem Demonstration Project Launches

The Heungkong No.1 project has established three industry-firsts: cross-brand scenario-level device integration; full-lifecycle smart home service platform; and deep AI self-learning integration into home ecosystems. This innovation sets a new global standard for smart living.

Mei Hing Chak, Chairwoman of Heungkong Group, stated, "We've combined German Industrie 4.0 precision, Swiss craftsmanship, and Chinese innovation to create a new future for smart living."

Xu Xiaojian from Gaggenau announced the brand's first-ever full-link ecosystem integration, with dual support for Matter and Heungkong No.1 protocols.

Driving Global Standards: China's Vision Gains International Backing

The summit achieved unprecedented global alignment: Yves Leterme, former Belgian Prime Minister and Honorary Dean of Heungkong No.1 Future Life Art Institute, publicly endorsed the initiative; V-ZUG launched weekly technical exchanges with Chinese partners-a first for the Swiss manufacturer; while ASKO celebrated the collaboration as " Nordic engineering meets next-generation Chinese platform design ".

More than 20 heritage brands-including Gaggenau, V-ZUG, ASKO, and Panasonic-jointly unveiled the Global Joint Initiative on Full-Link Smart Home Ecosystems. The China-proposed framework establishes 10 principles addressing interoperability, user data ownership, and sustainable technology. Professor Jin Sheng, AI ethics authority, highlighted its integration of "transparency, controllability, and explainability"-calling it "essential for ethical AI advancement."

In a virtual keynote, former Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović noted, "Heungkong No.1 proves true progress isn't about technology alone, but humanity's wisdom in wielding it-not merely a market opportunity, but the evolution of civilization."

SOURCE Heungkong Group

