Record-Breaking Food Poisoning Lawyer Investigates El Tapatio Giardia Outbreak

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky., July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At least 24 people in Hopkins County have been infected with Giardia parasites from El Tapatio restaurant, according to local health officials. El Tapatio is located at 401 Madison Square Dr, Suite 37, Madisonville, KY 42431.

"The El Tapatio Giardia outbreak is likely to grow," says record-breaking food poisoning Jory Lange . "Because Giardia illnesses are caused by parasites, it takes a while for symptoms to appear. Symptoms usually start 1 to 2 weeks after swallowing Giardia parasites. After being ingested, the parasites need 1 to 2 weeks to grow inside a person's gastrointestinal tract before they start showing symptoms. Once symptoms begin, Giardia symptoms typically last for 2 to 6 weeks. That's why outbreak numbers will likely continue to rise in the El Tapatio Giardia outbreak."

"The scary thing about this outbreak is, as a consumer, there's nothing you can do to tell whether the food that you are buying is safe. You can't taste, smell, or see Giardia parasites. Food that is contaminated with Giardia parasites may look, smell, and taste just like any other food. This is why it's critical that restaurants who make and sell our food, ensure the food is safe before they sell it," said Food Poisoning Lawyer Jory Lange.

