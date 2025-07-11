SPJ's Green Eyeshade Awards Journalism Competition, Celebrating 75 Years, Announces 2025 Honors

MIAMI, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --The nation's largest and oldest regional journalism competition, the Society of Professional Journalists' Green Eyeshade Awards , has released the full list of 2025 awards honoring outstanding journalism produced in 2024.

The staff of Blue Ridge Public Radio , in Asheville, N.C., received The Green Eyeshade Award , the competition's Best of Show honor, for its Hurricane Helene coverage in a package titled " Hell or High Water ."

The Green Eyeshade judging panel said: "As Hurricane Helene (North Carolina's worst natural disaster on record) ravaged the state, Blue Ridge Public Radio became a lifeline to its community with integrated real-time analysis, investigative reporting, fact-checking, communications innovations and wide audience reach. This work exemplifies the power of integrating feature reporting with storytelling, data analytics, and compelling photography in a multimedia platform. Especially impressive was BPR's post-Helene coverage holding community leaders accountable."

Best of Division winners include:

Print & Digital Writing : South Florida Sun Sentinel – Cindy Krischer Goodman, Carline Jean & Mike Stocker, Born to Die series

Graphics & Photography : Tallahassee Democrat – Alicia Devine, The Sports Shots of Alicia Devine

Video / Television : The Atlanta Journal-Constitution – Fraser Jones, Finding his mom after deadly Hurricane Helene strands thousands in North Carolina

Audio / Radio : Blue Ridge Public Radio – Staff, Hell or High Water: BPR's coverage of Hurricane Helene

Digital / Online : WABE – Stephannie Stokes & WABE Online Staff, Division of Families

Students : Caplin News Staff, Florida International University, Reporting Collection

Since 1950, the Green Eyeshade Awards-hosted by Region 3 and Region 12 of the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ)-have honored exceptional journalism. Net profits are reinvested into training, programs and advocacy for journalists.

Journalists from 12 southeastern states (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia) as well as Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands are eligible to enter.

This year, in honor of the competition's 75th year, organizers expanded its coverage area and revamped its categories to reflect the evolving media landscape-changes that resulted in a 57 percent increase in entries over last year.

The 2026 competition will open for entries in January.

