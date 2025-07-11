Bourbon Tasters Of Chicago Is Proud To Unveil The Latest Release:“Sweet Rye O' Mine,” A Sauternes-Finished Single Barrel From Season 005, Crafted In Collaboration With Found North.
This barrel was finished in a Sauternes wine cask sourced through Midwest Barrel Company. The result is a whiskey with layered sweetness, structure, and spice. It was unanimously approved by the Bourbon Tasters tasting panel, who were immediately drawn to its richness and balance.
“There's a reason Found North has a two-year waitlist for single barrels,” said Jacob Smith, founder of Bourbon Tasters.“They blend transparency, age, and depth in a way few others can. This barrel stood out on the first sip.”
Season 005 features a return to a high-rye foundation and brings together five well-aged components.
The breakdown includes:
. 26% 10-year rye
. 26% 12-year rye
. 17% 14-year corn
. 29% 16-year corn
. 2% 20-year rye
The final grain makeup is 53% rye, 45% corn, and 2% malted barley. The rye provides a firm backbone of earth and spice, while the corn adds sweet, oxidized depth. The Sauternes finish contributes soft fruit notes and roundness without overwhelming the core whiskey.
Only a single barrel was bottled for this release. It is available exclusively to members of the Bourbon Tasters community.
How to Get a Bottle
Bottles will be available for pickup in Chicago in two weeks. To reserve one, you must be a member of the Bourbon Tasters Discord.
. Visit to join the community
. Or follow @BourbonTasters and use the link in bio to access the Discord
. Bottle reservations can only be made through the Discord in the #announcements tab
About Bourbon Tasters
Bourbon Tasters is a Chicago-based whiskey group focused on community, education, and access to rare single barrels. With over 875 members, the group hosts AMAs with major distilleries, private tastings, and highly curated barrel picks. Whether you are a collector or just exploring whiskey for the first time, Bourbon Tasters provides access, transparency, and connection through its events and releases
Legal Disclaimer:
