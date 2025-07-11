Multidisciplinary Artist Ros Lanzo Has Launched His Official Website To Showcase His Artwork

MENAFN - GetNews) Artist Ros Lanzo launches roslanzo, featuring original sculptures, wall art, and commissions rooted in material and process.







Tel Aviv based artist Ros Lanzo has launched his new website to showcase his exclusive artwork. The site offers a direct look into Lanzo's evolving artistic practice and presents a curated collection of original artworks, sculptures, and wall pieces. It serves as both a gallery and a space for personal connection, allowing visitors to explore finished pieces or inquire about custom installations.

Lanzo, who splits time between Panama and Israel and originally hails from Ukraine, has spent years developing a style shaped by movement between disciplines. His creative path has included everything from mural work and clothing design to immersive installations in public venues such as hotels and clubs. More recently, his focus has leaned toward sculpture and material-based works using concrete, stone, metal, and color.







Rather than adhering to a fixed style, Lanzo describes his work as rooted in intuition. His approach favors process over planning and often draws on themes of human behavior, nature, dreams, and inner experience.“I make art to meet the spirit within matter,” he writes on the site.“It's always there, quiet, waiting.” This philosophy extends across the site, including sections for collaborations and site-specific commissions.

Visitors to the platform can browse through different categories of work, including sculptural pieces, wall-based art, and“The Cards,” a series of smaller conceptual items. Each work is described briefly and presented with high-resolution images that give a sense of material and context. Some pieces are available for immediate purchase, while others are reserved for custom adaptation or commission-based projects.







The new site reflects Lanzo's commitment to accessibility without compromising the depth of the work. Rather than functioning solely as a portfolio, the platform invites a range of engagement-from private collectors to fellow creatives interested in potential collaborations. An integrated contact section provides a direct route to discuss ideas, request tailored pieces, or simply respond to the artwork.

The artist's background in construction and design plays a visible role in the final forms. Tools, textures, and structural components often appear in the work, not just as elements of craft, but as part of the visual language. The influence of Lanzo's earlier experiences is evident, yet the site gives space for the viewer to encounter each piece on its own terms.







Ros Lanzo maintains an active presence on Instagram at lanzo, where followers can see ongoing projects, studio moments, and recent installations. This complements the new platform and offers a less formal window into the artist's day-to-day process.

With the launch of roslanzo, Ros Lanzo opens a direct channel between his studio practice and a wider audience. The site provides room for exploration, exchange, and possibly a shared sense of recognition between artwork and viewer.

Exclusive artwork by Ros Lanzo can be purchased at:

For any question, reach out to Ros Lanzo at ...

About Ros Lanzo:

Ros Lanzo is a multidisciplinary artist working across sculpture, design, and installation. His practice is shaped by process, intuition, and material exploration.

To explore the artwork of Ros Lanzo, visit:

For updates, follow Ros Lanzo on Instagram: